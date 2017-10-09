Giffoni Experience at the festival 'Leggere & Scrivere'

(Ansa) - Salerno, October 9 - Giffoni Experience (Gex) begins its journey through Calabria in Vibo Valentia with two days discovering the beauty of provinces that are full of surprises and true stories. On Tuesday, Gex director Claudio Gubitosi will be a guest at the sixth edition of the Festival Leggere & Scrivere organised by the local library network. In Palazzo Gagliardi starting at 6 pm he will take part in a public discussion on the theme "Italian festivals between culture, economy and local identity". Writer Alberto Garlini, the curator of Pordenone Legge, will also take part. On Wednesday Gubitosi will travel to Cittanova to take part in "SRC: sogno, realizzo, cresco!", which aims to highlight the opportunities presented by the cinema to the young generations. The event will take place at 10 am in the movie theatre "Rocco Gentile" and has been organised and promoted by the association "Prosopon" in Rizziconi and by the Scuola di Recitazione della Calabria in Cittanova. Laura Aimone, head of the Venice Film Festival's Film Delegation Office, will also be present at the event involving local townspeople, enthusiasts and high school students. The young people will be able to ask the speakers about the issue of talent flight. "I have already had a chance to admire the work of the drama school director, actor Walter Cordopatri, the burden and responsibility that he and his team have taken on and the importance of bringing together the 'best youth'," Gubitosi said. "This meeting, along with the conference scheduled to take place during the sixth edition of the Festival Leggere & Scrivere, is a demonstration of how much more can be done to foster the development of our country and its provinces, as well as highlighting the importance of cohesion and the exchange of experience and knowledge in the cultural field." photo: Claudio Gubitosi visiting ANSA's Naples office in 2015