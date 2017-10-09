Arezzo

Mother, adult son found dead, possible murder-suicide (3)

Corpses found in car near Arezzo

Mother, adult son found dead, possible murder-suicide

Arezzo, October 9 - The bodies of an 86-year-old woman and her 67-year-old son were found on Monday in the man's car in the area of Palazzo del Pero, near Arezzo, sources said. A search was launched for the pair late on Sunday after relatives reported them missing. One of the hypotheses is that the case is a murder-suicide. Police think the man, a former Arezzo town clerk, shot his mother and then himself after finding out his health was failing and fearing he could no longer care for her properly.

