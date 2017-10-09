No mandragora in Bonduelle frozen spinach (3)

Milan, October 9 - There were no leavess of the hallucinogenic mandragora plant in the lot of Bonduelle frozen spinach pulled from supermarkets as a precautionary measure last week, the company said after test results came out Monday. The health ministry on Wednesday pulled from supermarket shelves Bonduelle frozen spinach believed to contain the hallucinogenic plant mandragora, also known as mandrake. The lot withdrawn across Italy was 15986504-7222 45M63, with a shelf life until 8/2019. Bonduelle said at the time the presence of mandragora, or mandrake, in the spinach had "not been proven". The health ministry's move came after a family came down with mandragora poisoning after eating some of the lot in Milan. The three family members were discharged from hospital Wednesday after making a full recovery. Also Wednesday, Esselunga supermarket chain withdrew a lot of taleggio cheese over a listeria scare.