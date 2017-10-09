Magistrates' independence essential - Mattarella (2)

Rome
09/10/2017
Rome, October 9 - President Sergio Mattarella told young magistrates Monday that the autonomy and independence of magistrates was essential but that they should not legitimise "arbitrary" decisions. Mattarella also said that "the attention of public opinion on judicial action cannot and must not determine any conditioning of their decisions". Mattarella told the young magistrates that their robes "are not stage costumes, they are not a redundant symbol, they are worn to show the meaning of "dressing" the magistrate, who must shed his personal clothes and thus express, to the full, the guarantee of impartiality".
