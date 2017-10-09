Geronzi jailing for Cirio crash suspended - defence (3)

Milan
09/10/2017
Milan, October 9 - Rome's prosecutor general has agreed not to jail former Banca di Roma chief Cesare Geronzi, sentenced to four years for the collapse of food group Cirio, his defence lawyer Ennio Amodio told ANSA Monday. The case file has been sent to the Rome court of appeal in view of the application of a three-year sentence reduction, he said. Geronzi's four-year sentence was upheld by the supreme Court of Cassation last week while that of former Ciro and Lazio boss Sergio Cragnotti was quashed and a retrial ordered. Geronzi, 82, again got four years, like at appeal two years ago, while Cragnotti's sentence of eight years and eight months was quashed, at least for the time being. Representatives of Cirio former small investors, who lost their savings in the crash, hailed Geronzi's definitive conviction. "This is some vindication for the thousands upon thousands of investors who were ruined by the collapse," said lawyer Claudio Coratella. Unicredit, one of Italy's largest banks, later took over Banca di Roma and was fined 200 million euros for Banca di Roma's role in the Cirio bankruptcy. Founded in the mid-19th century, Cirio was Italy's oldest food canner.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Studentessa ventiquattrenne travolta e uccisa da un’auto
di Concetta Vicinotti
Dal deserto a X Factor passando
da Catania
di Mauro Cucè
Incidente in tangenziale, paura per uno scooterista
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online