Geronzi jailing for Cirio crash suspended - defence (3)

Milan, October 9 - Rome's prosecutor general has agreed not to jail former Banca di Roma chief Cesare Geronzi, sentenced to four years for the collapse of food group Cirio, his defence lawyer Ennio Amodio told ANSA Monday. The case file has been sent to the Rome court of appeal in view of the application of a three-year sentence reduction, he said. Geronzi's four-year sentence was upheld by the supreme Court of Cassation last week while that of former Ciro and Lazio boss Sergio Cragnotti was quashed and a retrial ordered. Geronzi, 82, again got four years, like at appeal two years ago, while Cragnotti's sentence of eight years and eight months was quashed, at least for the time being. Representatives of Cirio former small investors, who lost their savings in the crash, hailed Geronzi's definitive conviction. "This is some vindication for the thousands upon thousands of investors who were ruined by the collapse," said lawyer Claudio Coratella. Unicredit, one of Italy's largest banks, later took over Banca di Roma and was fined 200 million euros for Banca di Roma's role in the Cirio bankruptcy. Founded in the mid-19th century, Cirio was Italy's oldest food canner.