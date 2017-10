Italy top in EU for waste recycling (2)

Rome, October 9. Italy is top in the European Union for waste recycling at 76.9% of urban, industrial and other waste recycled, Eurostat said Monday. This compared with an EU average of 37%, it said. France is on 54%, the UK at 44% and Germany on 43%, it said. Italy recycles 56.4 million tonnes of waste a year, only behind Germany on 72.4 million, Eurostat said.