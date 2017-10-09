3 yrs asked for Profiti in Bertone flat trial (3)

Vatican City

Spina acquittal for lack of evidence sought

Vatican City, October 9 - A Vatican prosecutor on Monday requested a three-year prison term for the former head of the Vatican's Bambino Gesù children's hospital foundation, Giuseppe Profiti for embezzling funds to restore the Rome apartment of former Secretary of State Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone. The prosecutor, Roberto Zanotti, requested the acquittal for lack of evidence of former Bambino Gesù foundation treasurer Massimo Spina. The prosecutor said a picture of "desolation" had emerged, "marked by opacity, silences, and very bad management of the public good". Bambino Gesù President Mariella Enoc told the court Bertone was "not aware nor agreed to" the revamping of his flat. A sentence is expected next Saturday.

