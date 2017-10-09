3 yrs asked for Profiti in Bertone flat trial (3)

Vatican City
09/10/2017
Vatican City, October 9 - A Vatican prosecutor on Monday requested a three-year prison term for the former head of the Vatican's Bambino Gesù children's hospital foundation, Giuseppe Profiti for embezzling funds to restore the Rome apartment of former Secretary of State Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone. The prosecutor, Roberto Zanotti, requested the acquittal for lack of evidence of former Bambino Gesù foundation treasurer Massimo Spina. The prosecutor said a picture of "desolation" had emerged, "marked by opacity, silences, and very bad management of the public good". Bambino Gesù President Mariella Enoc told the court Bertone was "not aware nor agreed to" the revamping of his flat. A sentence is expected next Saturday.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Studentessa ventiquattrenne travolta e uccisa da un’auto
di Concetta Vicinotti
Dal deserto a X Factor passando
da Catania
di Mauro Cucè
Incidente in tangenziale, paura per uno scooterista
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online