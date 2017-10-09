Man risks lynching after running over 2 teens (2)

Rome, October 9 - A 32-year-old Roman risked lynching last night after running over two teenagers while driving under the effects of drugs in the Roman suburb of Tor Bella Monaca. The driver was punched and kicked by local residents after hitting the boys, aged 16 and 17, who are not in serious condition. He was saved from further injury by Carabinieri. Around 50 people including the boys' relatives came out onto the street after the incident, police said.