Suspected tetanus girl's mum declines to comment (3)

Turin, October 9 - The mother of a seven-year-old girl suspected to have contracted tetanus after failing to be vaccinated declined to comment on the case Monday. "My daughter's ill, I don't feel like talking," the mother said at Turin's Regina Margherita Hospital where her daughter was said to be "reacting" to treatment but still on the critical list. Tests at the city's Molinette Hospital will establish whether the girl, who has suffered tetanus-like convulsions, is indeed suffering from the disease. Piedmont health chief Antonio Saitta stressed the "absolute necessity" of vaccinating kids, saying it was an "act of responsibility towards children and communities". The government recently made 10 vaccinations compulsory for school admission.

