Man nabbed for saying planted bomb in Brescia (2)

Brescia, October 9 - A 33-year-old Italian former radical Catholic who became a supporter of ISIS was arrested Monday after claiming in an email Saturday he had planted a bomb in Brescia's Piazza Duomo ahead of the arrival of the Lombard city's new bishop Pierantonio Tremolada. No device was found. The man was already reporting to police under a judicial order issued for apology of Islamist terrorism via the Internet.