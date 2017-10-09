Ventimiglia

Student in 'Blue Whale' leap (2)

Not serious after 6-metre jump

Student in 'Blue Whale' leap (2)

Ventimiglia, October 9 - A 16-year-old electrician student threw himself out of the second floor window of the professional institute in Ventimiglia Monday, in a suspected case of the 'Blue Whale' online suicide game, police said. The youth fell 6-7 metres and sustained non-serious injuries, medical sources said. He reportedly said "I did it to get a moment of glory". In the online game, participants are asked to carve the whale onto their bodies while watching horror movies", and the game then demands players complete 50 tasks in 50 days, with the last task to commit suicide. The game that targets teenagers and young children is triggering panic among parents and authorities worldwide after apparently inciting several suicides in Russia. Several suspected cases were reported in Italy over the summer, most of them in Lombardy, the region around Milan.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il tribunale esclude due liste

Escluse due liste, Micari-Arcipelago e Noi Siciliani

Incidenti stradali: auto travolge e uccide ragazza

Incidente: auto travolge e uccide ragazza

Studentessa ventiquattrenne travolta e uccisa da un’auto

Studentessa ventiquattrenne travolta e uccisa da un’auto

di Concetta Vicinotti

Dal deserto a X Factor passando da Catania

Dal deserto a X Factor passando
da Catania

di Mauro Cucè

Incidente in tangenziale, paura per uno scooterista

Incidente in tangenziale, paura per uno scooterista

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33