Student in 'Blue Whale' leap (2)

Ventimiglia
09/10/2017
Ventimiglia, October 9 - A 16-year-old electrician student threw himself out of the second floor window of the professional institute in Ventimiglia Monday, in a suspected case of the 'Blue Whale' online suicide game, police said. The youth fell 6-7 metres and sustained non-serious injuries, medical sources said. He reportedly said "I did it to get a moment of glory". In the online game, participants are asked to carve the whale onto their bodies while watching horror movies", and the game then demands players complete 50 tasks in 50 days, with the last task to commit suicide. The game that targets teenagers and young children is triggering panic among parents and authorities worldwide after apparently inciting several suicides in Russia. Several suspected cases were reported in Italy over the summer, most of them in Lombardy, the region around Milan.
