F1: Vettel KO in Japan, title hopes dashed

59 pts behind Hamilton with 4 races to go

59 pts behind Hamilton with 4 races to go

Rome, October 9 - Sebastian Vettel's hopes of catching Lewis Hamilton appear forlorn after his Ferrari stopped after a few laps of the Japanese Grand Prix leaving the Briton to bag another win and stretch his lead in the drivers' championship to 59 points with four races to go. "The car lost power, it was an unexpected problem," said the German four-time world champ. Soon-to-be-four-time champ Hamilton said: "I could only dream of having such a lead".

