F1: Vettel KO in Japan, title hopes dashed

Rome
09/10/2017
Rome, October 9 - Sebastian Vettel's hopes of catching Lewis Hamilton appear forlorn after his Ferrari stopped after a few laps of the Japanese Grand Prix leaving the Briton to bag another win and stretch his lead in the drivers' championship to 59 points with four races to go. "The car lost power, it was an unexpected problem," said the German four-time world champ. Soon-to-be-four-time champ Hamilton said: "I could only dream of having such a lead".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Studentessa ventiquattrenne travolta e uccisa da un’auto
di Concetta Vicinotti
Dal deserto a X Factor passando
da Catania
di Mauro Cucè
Incidente in tangenziale, paura per uno scooterista
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online