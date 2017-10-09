Soccer: Italy looking to beat Albania to become top seed

Rome
09/10/2017
Rome, October 9 - Italy are looking to beat Albania in Scutari tonight to get a top seeding for the World Cup play-offs and boost their morale after Friday's drab 1-1 draw at home to Macedonia. Ahead of their last qualifier Italy are second to Spain on 20 points to 25, and 23 points would give them a good chance of becoming one of the top seeds for the upcoming play-off draw for next year's championship in Russia. "Enough of rows, let's go to the World Cup," said coach Giampiero Ventura. Iconic skipper Gianluigi Buffon said after meeting other veterans: "It'll be a fresh start, now it'll be a team with a capital T". Albania boss Christian Panucci, the former Roma defender, said "I don't trust them, they're going to be angry". Albania are third in the group on 13 points, one ahead of Isreal who entertain Spain tonight.
