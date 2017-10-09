Maradona pays tribute to fabled soccer show host Biscardi (2)

Rome, October 9 - Diego Maradona on Monday paid tribute to fabled Italian soccer chat show host Aldo Biscardi, who died aged 86 at the weekend. "I am very sorry about the passing of Aldo #Biscardi," the former Napoli and Argentina great said on his Facebook page. "He was a great man, a journalist who was a great connoisseur of football, who set alight the passion that everyone has in the heart. "A big hug to all the family". Biscardi was the creator of a peculiarly Italian, immensely enjoyable, celebration of broadcasting anarchy fed by football news that went out on a Monday evening. He started the show, The Monday Trial, in 1980 with the intention of creating a televised version of the heated discussions that take place in bars across Italy every Monday in the wake of the previous day's action. Panellists were allowed to be as blatantly biased as they liked in fighting their favourite team's corner, while raised voices, colourful language and wagging fingers were considered part of the fun. Ex-premiers Massimo D'Alema, Silvio Berlusconi and Giulio Andreotti were among the political heavyweights who were Biscardi's guests. The show was relegated to minor channels after being linked to the 2006 Calciopoli match-fixing scandal.