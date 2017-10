Confcommercio revises up GDP forecast to 1.3% (2)

Cernobio, October 9 - Italian retailers association Confcommercio said Monday that it has revised up its GDP growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018 to 1.3% and 1.2%, up from 1.1% and 0.8% respectively. "We can talk about a recovery, but unfortunately it is slow and partial," said Confcommercio President Carlo Sangalli. "The increases give off a weak signal that is far from the pace of 2% necessary to reabsorb unemployment, reduce poverty and kick start production".