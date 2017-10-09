Marseilles killer's brother arrested in Ferrara (5)

Rome, October 9 - Anti-terrorism police at the weekend arrested Anis Hannachi, the brother of Ahmed Hannachi, a Tunisian who stabbed to death two young women in Marseilles on October 1, in the northern city of Ferrara. The police executed a European arrest warrant for Anis Hannachi, who is suspected of complicity in the attack and of radicalizing his brother. Anis Hannachi combatted with jihadi foreign fighters in Syria, according to information the French authorities passed on to their Italian counterparts, sources said Monday. The Marseilles victims were two cousins aged 20, Mauranne and Laura. Ahmed Hannachi reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he stabbed the women. The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Anis Hannachi was sent back by Italy in 2014 when he landed at Favignana in 2014 on a migrant boat with other Tunisians, according to the results of investigations after his. The French authorities had notified Italy that he was probably in Italy on October 3 and on October 4 it was ascertained that he was in Liguria. At the moment "there is no evidence" that Anis Hannachi wanted to commit terrorist actions in Italy or had plans to do so, investigators said at a press conference on the arrest of the Marseilles attacker's brother in Ferrara. There is also nothing to suggest that the 25-year-old Tunisian had "solid support" in Ferrara for logistics. Ahmed Hannachi, who has shot dead by soldiers, had reportedly lived in Italy for several years and was reportedly married to an Italian woman resident in Aprilia, near Rome - the same town where Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri also lived for a short time, police said. Amri killed 12 people at a Berlin Xmas market before going on the run and being shot dead at Milan central train station in December 2016.