Milan Mayor Sala to vote yes in autonomy referendum (2)

Milan, October 9 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Monday that he will vote yes in the October 22 referendum on whether Lombardy should have greater autonomy, while adding that he thought the vote could have been avoided. "It could have been avoided as it is a non-deliberative referendum and talks with the government could have been launched," Sala told Rtl 102.5 radio. "But given that it is taking place, I will vote yes and I will try to explain why. "It's not right to vote yes so that more Lombardy taxes stay with the people of Lombardy. "That's not the way it is. But greater functional autonomy is desirable". Veneto is also holding an autonomy referendum.