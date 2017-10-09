Rome

ILVA workers strike against redundancy plan (2)

Am Investco wants to axe 4,000 jobs

Rome, October 9 - Workers at Taranto's troubled ILVA steel plant on Monday staged a one-day strike against plans to axe around 4,000 jobs by Am Investco, the consortium that is taking over the company that owns the massive facility. Around 3,300 of the jobs would go at the Taranto factory. There were also protests in Genoa, where the 600 redundancies are planned. The industry ministry is hosting talks on the plan on Monday.

