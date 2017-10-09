ILVA workers strike against redundancy plan (2)

Rome
09/10/2017
Rome, October 9 - Workers at Taranto's troubled ILVA steel plant on Monday staged a one-day strike against plans to axe around 4,000 jobs by Am Investco, the consortium that is taking over the company that owns the massive facility. Around 3,300 of the jobs would go at the Taranto factory. There were also protests in Genoa, where the 600 redundancies are planned. The industry ministry is hosting talks on the plan on Monday.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Dal deserto a X Factor passando
da Catania
di Mauro Cucè
Incidente in tangenziale, paura per uno scooterista
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online