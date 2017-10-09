Talks for 'alternative' centre left run aground

Rome
09/10/2017
Rome, October 9 - Talks seeking to build a centre-left group that is an alternative to the ruling Democratic Party (PD) appeared to run aground at the weekend. The Progressive Field (CP) party of former Milan Mayor Giuliano Pisapia and MDP (the Progressive and Democratic Movement), a PD splinter group had been trying to work towards forming a single party. In an interview with Corriere della Sera at the weekend, MDP leader Roberto Speranza said it was necessary to accelerate with the project. "It is necessary to hurry," Speranza said. "Pisapia is naturally a lead player of this story, but we cannot waste even a minute and talk everyday about the big names, instead of making proposals". To that, Pisapia replied: "I wish a good trip to Speranza. I don't believe in the need for a little party of 3% (of voter support)".
