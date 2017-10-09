Marseilles killer's brother arrested in Ferrara (2)

Rome
09/10/2017
Rome, October 9 - Anti-terrorism police at the weekend arrested Anis Hannachi, the brother of Ahmed Hannachi, a Tunisian who stabbed to death two young women in Marseilles on October 1, in the northern city of Ferrara. The police executed a European arrest warrant for Anis Hannachi, who is suspected of complicity in the attack and of radicalizing his brother. The killer, who has shot dead by soldiers, had reportedly lived in Italy for several years and was reportedly married to an Italian woman resident in Aprilia, near Rome - the same town where Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri also lived for a short time, police said. Amri killed 12 people at a Berlin Xmas market before going on the run and being shot dead at Milan central train station in December 2016. The Marseilles victims were two cousins aged 20, Mauranne and Laura. Ahmed Hannachi reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he stabbed the women. The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Dal deserto a X Factor passando
da Catania
di Mauro Cucè
Incidente in tangenziale, paura per uno scooterista
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online