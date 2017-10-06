Riace mayor probed for corruption - reports (3)

Catanzaro
06/10/2017
Catanzaro, October 6 - The mayor of the Calabrian town of Riace, Domenico Lucano, is under investigation for alleged abuse of office, corruption and aggravated fraud, the local press reported on Friday. Lucano is well known for his executive's welcoming stance towards migrants. The probe is linked to management of public money for the migrant-reception system, sources said. Fernando Antonio Capone, president of the "Città Futura-don Pino Puglisi" association, is also under investigation. On Thursday finance police seized documents from the town hall and notified Lucano of the investigation, the sources said. Earlier this year Lucano was awarded the prestigious Dresden Peace Prize for his work to receive and integrate hundreds of refugees into his small municipality. Riace, which has been dubbed the 'Village of Welcome', is a unique project of togetherness between Italians and refugees, a press release said. For 18 years, large numbers of migrants have been taken in and integrated by means of accommodation, employment and language courses. Some 550 of the current 1,800 people living in the town arrived there as refugees.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria
di Domenico Bertè
Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online