Rome

4,000 redundancies at ILVA steel plant-Am Investco (3)

Negotiations with unions to start Monday

4,000 redundancies at ILVA steel plant-Am Investco (3)

Rome, October 6 - The Am InvestCo consortium taking over the troubled ILVA steel plant in Taranto intends to keep on almost 10,000 workers and make around 4,000 redundant, according to a letter sent to unions ahead of the start of negotiations on Monday. The FIOM engineering union reacted furiously, saying it planned to stage a sit-in at the plant. The AM Investco consortium is formed by world No. 1 ArcelorMittal of India and Marcegaglia of Italy. A court this year declared ILVA insolvent, with debt totaling nearly three billion euros. The Taranto plant, the largest in Europe, is undergoing a painful restructuring to revamp it and clean it up after years in which it was linked to high local cancer rates.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Aereo a bassa quota, paura in città

Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria

di Domenico Bertè

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

di Rosario Pasciuto

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Cade dal letto e muore, 13 indagati

Cade dal letto e muore, 13 indagati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33