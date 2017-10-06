Algerian to be deported for Islamist ties (3)

Rome

Algerian to be deported for Islamist ties

Was repatriated by Belgium in May

Was repatriated by Belgium in May

Rome, October 6 - A 36-year-old Algerian national suspected of belonging to Islamist terror groups is set to be deported from Italy shortly after being expelled from the Schengen Area and repatriated by Belgian authorities on May 8, source said Friday. The Algerian had been placed under investigation by Belgian police in 2006 for "association with the aim of terrorism and subversion of the democratic order". The man, who has been found to be an irregular migrant in Italy, was accompanied to the Rome police HQ immigration office which issued a deportation decree against him. He was then taken to a Turin expulsion centre. The man had been picked up near Rome's central termini Station.

