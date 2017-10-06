Algerian to be deported for Islamist ties (3)

Rome
06/10/2017
Rome, October 6 - A 36-year-old Algerian national suspected of belonging to Islamist terror groups is set to be deported from Italy shortly after being expelled from the Schengen Area and repatriated by Belgian authorities on May 8, source said Friday. The Algerian had been placed under investigation by Belgian police in 2006 for "association with the aim of terrorism and subversion of the democratic order". The man, who has been found to be an irregular migrant in Italy, was accompanied to the Rome police HQ immigration office which issued a deportation decree against him. He was then taken to a Turin expulsion centre. The man had been picked up near Rome's central termini Station.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria
di Domenico Bertè
Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online