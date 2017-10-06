Italian NGOs welcome in Libya - Swehli (2)

Rome
06/10/2017
Rome, October 6 - The president of the Libyan council of state (upper house), Abdel Rahman Swehli, told journalists in Rome Friday that Italian NGOs are welcome in Libya. Answering a question on Italy's plans to help migrants in Libyan detention centres via NGOs and UN organisations, he said "we welcome with favour any help, especially by our Italian friends, to assist the Libyan authorities". Libyan General Khalifa Haftar is committing a "war crime" by his siege of Derna, Swehli went on, saying he had raised the issue with Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini, who is "very attentive to human rights". Swehli said Derna was being ignored and urged the media to "do something". He told them: "Let it be known that every day a war crime is being committed".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria
di Domenico Bertè
Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online