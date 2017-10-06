Rome

Nuclear disarmament confirmed as priority -Italy foreign min

Hails ICAN's Nobel Peace Prize

Nuclear disarmament confirmed as priority -Italy foreign min

Rome, October 6 - The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) "confirms the priority that nuclear disarmament has assumed in the eyes of world public opinion", the Italian foreign ministry said Friday. It said Italy "shares this priority, in the framework of international commitments taken on, as it fully shares the deep concern for the catastrophic use of nuclear weapons and the goal of a world free from such devices". The foreign ministry underscored that this objective "must be pursued through an inclusive, gradual and realistic process, aimed at favouring an irreversible, transparent and verifiable process of nuclear disarmament". The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty remains "central", the ministry said, also as far as concerns nuclear disarmament. "Italy is committed to strengthening it and favouring its internationalisation".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Aereo a bassa quota, paura in città

Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria

di Domenico Bertè

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

di Rosario Pasciuto

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Cade dal letto e muore, 13 indagati

Cade dal letto e muore, 13 indagati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33