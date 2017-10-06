Nuclear disarmament confirmed as priority -Italy foreign min

Rome
06/10/2017
Rome, October 6 - The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) "confirms the priority that nuclear disarmament has assumed in the eyes of world public opinion", the Italian foreign ministry said Friday. It said Italy "shares this priority, in the framework of international commitments taken on, as it fully shares the deep concern for the catastrophic use of nuclear weapons and the goal of a world free from such devices". The foreign ministry underscored that this objective "must be pursued through an inclusive, gradual and realistic process, aimed at favouring an irreversible, transparent and verifiable process of nuclear disarmament". The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty remains "central", the ministry said, also as far as concerns nuclear disarmament. "Italy is committed to strengthening it and favouring its internationalisation".
