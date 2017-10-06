Rome

No expunging crimes with reparatory measures - Orlando (3)

Law change amendment backed

No expunging crimes with reparatory measures - Orlando (3)

Rome, October 6 - Reparatory measures such as cash offers should no longer be able to expunge crimes, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Friday, backing an amendment to the law. Orlando was speaking a day after a stalking offence was expunged after the culprit offered 1,500 euros in compensation, despite the sum being refused by the victim. A Turin court ruled there had been "reparatory conduct" by the stalker. Thursday's was one of the first instances of an August law being applied to stalking cases. The Turin prosecutor general on Friday challenged the sentence.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Aereo a bassa quota, paura in città

Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria

di Domenico Bertè

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

di Rosario Pasciuto

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Cade dal letto e muore, 13 indagati

Cade dal letto e muore, 13 indagati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33