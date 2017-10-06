Soccer: Ancelott says not eyeing Italy job (2)

Rome, October 6 - Carlo Ancelotti said Friday he is not eying the Italy job after being sacked by Bayern Munich. "I'd like to keep coaching on a day-to-day basis," said the former Parma, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid coach. "For now I'll have 10 months off and then I'll start looking for a new club," he said. Bayern Munich sacked the 58-year-old Ancelotti on September 28 after a poor league run was crowned by a 3-0 Champions League loss to PSG. The Italian boss had been in charge of Bayern since the beginning of last season and won three trophies, including the Bundesliga. But European success eluded the man dubbed Charlemagne on his arrival. Bayern are third in the Bundesliga having lost to Hoffenheim a few weeks ago. They are second to PSG in their Champions League group, on three points after an easy home win over Anderlecht earlier this month, by three goals to nil. Bayern has rehired former coach Jupp Heynckes, 72.