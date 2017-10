Swimming: Magnini, Santucci probed for doping (3)

Rome, October 6 - Italian swimmers Filippo Magnini and Michele Santucci are under investigation by National AntiDoping Organisation (NADO) prosecutors in connection with a Pesaro criminal probe into nutritionist and doctor Guido Porcellini, sources said Friday. The NADO prosecutors suspect Magnini of using or trying to use banned substances and Santucci of the same offences. The probe is into a suspected traffic in anabolic steroids and other banned substances form China, sources said. Magnini, 35, was twice 100 metres freestyle world champion and three times European champion at that distance. He also grabbed headlines as the former boyfriend of swim queen Federica Pellegrini. Santucci, 28, is a member of the Italian 100m freestyle relay team. photo: Magnini