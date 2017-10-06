Rome

Woman escapes from Rome jail (5)

Bulgraian, 32, had been arrested in Germany

Woman escapes from Rome jail (5)

Rome, October 6 - A woman escaped Friday from Rome's Rebibbia prison, sources said. The 32-year-old Bulgarian was reportedly arrested on a European warrant in Germany and had just been extradited to Italy, they said. She was serving four years for theft and robbery. Police are sweeping the area. It was not immediately known how the woman had managed to make her escape.

