Woman escapes from Rome jail (5)

Rome
06/10/2017
Rome, October 6 - A woman escaped Friday from Rome's Rebibbia prison, sources said. The 32-year-old Bulgarian was reportedly arrested on a European warrant in Germany and had just been extradited to Italy, they said. She was serving four years for theft and robbery. Police are sweeping the area. It was not immediately known how the woman had managed to make her escape.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria
di Domenico Bertè
Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online