Younger candidate wins in event of tie - election law (3)

Rome
06/10/2017
Rome, October 6 - The younger candidate wins the seat if there is a tie in a first-past-the-post constituency under Italy's Rosatellum electoral law bill, according to an amendment approved Friday. The Rosatellum would set up a third of seats to be contested in first-past-the-post races and tow thirds to be assigned by proportional representation. IT is currently struggling to emerge from parlaiment ahead of the next general election, expected next spring.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria
di Domenico Bertè
Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online