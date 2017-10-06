Catania

Di Maio says Salvini 'sold out' over election law (2)

M5S leader says bill seeks to eliminate anti-establishment group

Di Maio says Salvini 'sold out' over election law (2)

Catania, October 6 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Friday accused Northern League leader Matteo Salvini of selling out by supporting a bill for a new election law. Di Maio, the Lower House Deputy Speaker, said the bill was designed to marginalise his anti-establishment group. "It's an election law with (voter) preferences (on the candidates in a party list), which does not guarantee governability and had been designed by all the parties to eliminate the M5S," he said. "The shameful thing is that Salvini has sold out for a few posts and is voting for a law that will bring (Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and (Forza Italia head) Silvio Berlusconi back to government".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Aereo a bassa quota, paura in città

Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria

di Domenico Bertè

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

di Rosario Pasciuto

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Cade dal letto e muore, 13 indagati

Cade dal letto e muore, 13 indagati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33