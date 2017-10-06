Di Maio says Salvini 'sold out' over election law (2)

Catania
06/10/2017
Catania, October 6 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Friday accused Northern League leader Matteo Salvini of selling out by supporting a bill for a new election law. Di Maio, the Lower House Deputy Speaker, said the bill was designed to marginalise his anti-establishment group. "It's an election law with (voter) preferences (on the candidates in a party list), which does not guarantee governability and had been designed by all the parties to eliminate the M5S," he said. "The shameful thing is that Salvini has sold out for a few posts and is voting for a law that will bring (Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and (Forza Italia head) Silvio Berlusconi back to government".
