LN's Salvini blasts FI-FdI over autonomy referendum (2)

Milan, October 6 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini on Friday hit out at members of the Forza Italia (FI) and Brothers of Italy (FdI) parties over criticism of referenda on greater autonomy for Lombardy and Veneto this month. The anti-migrant, anti-euro LN, rightist 'pro-sovereignty' FdI and Silvio Berlusconi's mainstream centre-right FI are expected to form a coalition for next year's general election. "Stop quarreling, at least within the centre right," Salvini said on Facebook. "To my friends in Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia I say no more controversy. "Autonomy is good for the north and for the south, so I don't understand these polemics to win back zero point something percent of the vote in the elections, which you won't get anyway".