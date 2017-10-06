LN's Salvini blasts FI-FdI over autonomy referendum (2)

Milan
06/10/2017
Milan, October 6 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini on Friday hit out at members of the Forza Italia (FI) and Brothers of Italy (FdI) parties over criticism of referenda on greater autonomy for Lombardy and Veneto this month. The anti-migrant, anti-euro LN, rightist 'pro-sovereignty' FdI and Silvio Berlusconi's mainstream centre-right FI are expected to form a coalition for next year's general election. "Stop quarreling, at least within the centre right," Salvini said on Facebook. "To my friends in Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia I say no more controversy. "Autonomy is good for the north and for the south, so I don't understand these polemics to win back zero point something percent of the vote in the elections, which you won't get anyway".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria
di Domenico Bertè
Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online