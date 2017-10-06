Retail sales down again in August - ISTAT (3)

Rome
06/10/2017
Rome, October 6 - Retail sales were down again in August, following a drop in July too, ISTAT said Friday. The national statistics agency said sales were down 0.3% in value terms and 0.4% in volume terms in August compared to the previous month. It said sales fell 0.5% in value terms and 1% in volume terms with respect to August 2016. Retail group Confcommercio said the data "confirm our concerns on consumer dynamics and bolster the idea that the current recovery is affected by some elements of fragility, starting with the strong slowing of (a rise in) real disposable income".
