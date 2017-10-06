Cragnotti retrial ordered, Geronzi 4 yrs upheld (4)

Rome, October 6 - The sentence for the Cirio crash of former Banca di Roma chief Cesare Geronzi was upheld while that of former Ciro and Lazio boss Sergio Cragnotti was quashed and a retrial ordered by the supreme Cassation Court Friday. Geronzi again got four years on appeal two years ago while Cragnotti's sentence of eight years and eight months was quashed, at least for the time being. "It's an extraordinary result," said Cragnotti's lawyer. Representatives of Ciro former small investors, who lost their savings in the crash, hailed Geronzi's definitive conviction. "This is some vindication for the thousands upon thousands of investors who were ruined by the collapse," said lawyer Claudio Coratella. Unicredit, one of Italy's largest banks, later took over Banca di Roma and was fined 200 million euros for Banca di Roma's role in the Cirio bankruptcy. Founded in the mid-19th century, Cirio was Italy's oldest food canner.