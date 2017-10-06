Cragnotti retrial ordered, Geronzi 4 yrs upheld (4)

Rome
06/10/2017
Rome, October 6 - The sentence for the Cirio crash of former Banca di Roma chief Cesare Geronzi was upheld while that of former Ciro and Lazio boss Sergio Cragnotti was quashed and a retrial ordered by the supreme Cassation Court Friday. Geronzi again got four years on appeal two years ago while Cragnotti's sentence of eight years and eight months was quashed, at least for the time being. "It's an extraordinary result," said Cragnotti's lawyer. Representatives of Ciro former small investors, who lost their savings in the crash, hailed Geronzi's definitive conviction. "This is some vindication for the thousands upon thousands of investors who were ruined by the collapse," said lawyer Claudio Coratella. Unicredit, one of Italy's largest banks, later took over Banca di Roma and was fined 200 million euros for Banca di Roma's role in the Cirio bankruptcy. Founded in the mid-19th century, Cirio was Italy's oldest food canner.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria
di Domenico Bertè
Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online