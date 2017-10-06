No expunging crimes with reparatory measures - Orlando (2)

Rome, October 6 - Reparatory measures such as cash offers should no longer be able to expunge crimes, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Friday, backing an amendment to the law. Orlando was speaking a day after a stalking offence was expunged after the culprit offered 1,500 euros in compensation, despite the sum being refused by the victim. A Turin court ruled there had been "reparatory conduct" by the stalker. Thursday's was one of the first instances of an August law being applied to stalking cases.