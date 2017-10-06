Banks: Tajani says NPL reduction should be balanced (3)

Rome
06/10/2017
Rome, October 6 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Friday that the reduction of non-performing loans on banks' balance sheets, a big problem for Italian lenders, should be done in a "balanced" way. "The necessary reduction of the NPLs must take place in a balanced way in order to avoid heightening the banks' difficulties or being harmful to the growth of firms and the economy," Tajani told Italian banking association ABI. He said new European Central Bank rules should take account of the need for flexibility. "The European Parliament cannot accept that some bureaucrats substitute the decisions that are the competence of the parliament," he said.
