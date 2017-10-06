Moroccan Islamist extremist deported after threats (2)

Rome, October 6 - A 52-year-old Moroccan national and Islamist extremist has become the 82nd person to be deported from Italy by the interior ministry for security reasons so far this year, sources said Friday. It is the 214th expulsion since the start of 2015. The man, who was of no fixed abode, lived in the town of Città di Castello, in the central region of Umbria. He was on a list of people the authorities were keeping tabs on for his relations with an Albanian national who is thought to have indoctrinated him and was deported in 2015. He frequently expressed his radical positions at the local Islamic centre, calling moderate Muslims 'kafir' - disbelievers. He was involved in several violent incidents in public places and in August threatened to commit violence acts against a police position. He was taken to Milan's Malpensa airport and put on a flight to Casablanca.