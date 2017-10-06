Rome

Moroccan Islamist extremist deported after threats (2)

82nd ejection of 2017

Moroccan Islamist extremist deported after threats (2)

Rome, October 6 - A 52-year-old Moroccan national and Islamist extremist has become the 82nd person to be deported from Italy by the interior ministry for security reasons so far this year, sources said Friday. It is the 214th expulsion since the start of 2015. The man, who was of no fixed abode, lived in the town of Città di Castello, in the central region of Umbria. He was on a list of people the authorities were keeping tabs on for his relations with an Albanian national who is thought to have indoctrinated him and was deported in 2015. He frequently expressed his radical positions at the local Islamic centre, calling moderate Muslims 'kafir' - disbelievers. He was involved in several violent incidents in public places and in August threatened to commit violence acts against a police position. He was taken to Milan's Malpensa airport and put on a flight to Casablanca.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Aereo a bassa quota, paura in città

Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria

di Domenico Bertè

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

di Rosario Pasciuto

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Cade dal letto e muore, 13 indagati

Cade dal letto e muore, 13 indagati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33