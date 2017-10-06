Benefits of govt action in coming quarters - Padoan (2)

Capri, October 6 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Friday that the most positive effects of the government's work will be seen in the near future. "I'm firmly convinced that the benefits of government action of the last four years will be seen in a more effective and evident way in the coming quarters," he said in a video link to the EY Digital Summit in Capri. "It is necessary to continue with this strategy. "An outlook of continuity is needed for a strategy that is bearing fruit, with GDP growth not just in cyclical terms, but also for structural reasons".