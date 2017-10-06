Benefits of govt action in coming quarters - Padoan (2)

Capri
06/10/2017
Capri, October 6 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Friday that the most positive effects of the government's work will be seen in the near future. "I'm firmly convinced that the benefits of government action of the last four years will be seen in a more effective and evident way in the coming quarters," he said in a video link to the EY Digital Summit in Capri. "It is necessary to continue with this strategy. "An outlook of continuity is needed for a strategy that is bearing fruit, with GDP growth not just in cyclical terms, but also for structural reasons".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria
di Domenico Bertè
Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online