Rome

Battisti arrest upheld in Brazil

Italy working to bring back former leftist terrorist

Battisti arrest upheld in Brazil

Rome, October 6 - A Brazilian judge on Thursday upheld the arrest of Italian former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti. Italy is working to bring back Battisti from Brazil so he can serve two life terms for four 1970s murders. He was arrested Wednesday in the city of Corumbà, on the border between Brazil and Bolivia. The would-be escape was launched after reports that the Brazilian government is moving towards extraditing Battisti for murders committed in the 1970s 'Years of Lead'. Battisti tried to flee Brazil in a Bolivian taxi, the police who arrested him in Corumbà said Thursday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Aereo a bassa quota, paura in città

Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria

di Domenico Bertè

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

di Rosario Pasciuto

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Il sorvolo sulla città dei due aerei

Il VIDEO del sorvolo sulla città dei due aerei

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33