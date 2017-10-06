Battisti arrest upheld in Brazil

Rome
06/10/2017
Rome, October 6 - A Brazilian judge on Thursday upheld the arrest of Italian former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti. Italy is working to bring back Battisti from Brazil so he can serve two life terms for four 1970s murders. He was arrested Wednesday in the city of Corumbà, on the border between Brazil and Bolivia. The would-be escape was launched after reports that the Brazilian government is moving towards extraditing Battisti for murders committed in the 1970s 'Years of Lead'. Battisti tried to flee Brazil in a Bolivian taxi, the police who arrested him in Corumbà said Thursday.
