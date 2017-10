Soccer: Ventura calls for desire, enthusiasm (2)

Turin, October 5 - Italy coach Giampiero Ventura called for "desire and enthusiasm" from the Azzurri in their penultimate World Cup qualifier against Macedonia in Turin Friday night. He said that against the Macedonians and then in Albania on Monday "we must earn the two points necessary to have a privileged position in the play-offs". "On a numerical level we have done enough: 11 games, 8 wins, two draws and a loss (to Spain)," he said. Many of the Azzurri will be meeting two old acquaintances, Macedonian forward and skipper Goran Pandev, and Albania coach Christian Panucci, the former Roma, AC Milan and Real Madrid defender.