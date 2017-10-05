Rome

Delrio joins hunger strike for ius soli law (2)

'People will finally understand' says transport minister

Delrio joins hunger strike for ius soli law (2)

Rome, October 5 - Transport Minister Graziano Delrio on Thursday joined a hunger strike by Italian teachers to urge parliament to pass a bill granting citizenship to the children of long-term immigrants born on Italian soil who have spent at least five years in the Italian school system. "After so many shouted words, it is time to reflect on the 'ius soli' (law of the soil) bill," Delrio told La Repubblica daily. Rightwing and centre-right parties have stopped the bill, wppaorved by the Lower House almost two years ago, from being approved in the Senate, where the government majority depends on the centre-right Popular Area (AP) party. Delrio said that after much misrepresentation of the bill, "people will finally understand what is in it" because of the hunger strike, started by a group of teachers earlier this week. Speaking later Thursday, he said that party discipline should not be expected on such a moral issue. "If we don't make it, amen," he added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Aereo a bassa quota, paura in città

Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria

di Domenico Bertè

Pensioni d'invalidità, in Calabria deciderà l'Inps

Pensioni d'invalidità, in Calabria deciderà l'Inps

di Betty Calabretta

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

di Rosario Pasciuto

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33