Custom-made beauty products industry's new frontier

Rome, October 5 - Custom-made products are the new frontier of the beauty industry with innovative technologies set to revolutionize make-up and hair styling. New apps are being studied to help clients match their skin type and features to the appropriate cream and make up along with technologies to improve hair, said Guive Balooch, the global vice-president of the Connected Beauty Incubator at L'Oréal Research and Innovation, at an event in Milan. And a number of custom-made products are already available on the market. An example is the Teint Particulier Custom Made Foundation by Lancome, which is on sale only in 15 stores in the United States and will be available in Milan on October 17 and then in Rome. The product has a patented technology to scan skin and, thanks to a series of algorithms, generate up to 7,200 different nuances to create in a few minutes a custom-made foundation for the client. A recently patented product is L'Oreal's Makeup and Nail Genius - a simulator that can be activated on a smartphone to reproduce the image of a made-up face, which has been downloaded 20 million times in 65 countries worldwide. Style My Hair uses the same system with over 50 cuts and 30 different hair colors. "We are going through a transition phase towards personalization, we still have many challenges ahead", the researcher said. Kerastase Hair Coach has won this year's International CES Innovation Award and should hit the market in January. It is a brush that, through its sensors, communicates with a Wifi or Bluetooth system through a mobile app the condition of the hair and suggests ways to improve it. Meanwhile a million of My Uv-Patch will be on the market next year, matched to Anthelius sunscreens by La Roche Posay. They are super thin band-aids that once on the skin provide to an app personalized information to sunbathe correctly.