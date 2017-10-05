Ex-mayor among 7 arrested in 'Ndrangheta probe (3)

Gioia Tauro, October 5 - The former mayor of a Calabrian town was among seven people arrested on Thursday in relation to a probe into the Piromalli clan of the 'Ndrangheta mafia. Investigators believe that the clan had its hands on contracts related to the waste-to-energy incinerator and purifier in the city of Gioia Tauro. Rocco La Valle, the mayor of Villa San Giovanni from 2010 to 2015, is among the suspects. Among those under investigation in the probe is a police inspector currently working in Florence. She is the wife of Giuseppe Pisano, a businessman thought to be one of the Mob's "reference points", police said. The woman asked for, and obtained a transfer from Palmì in Calabria to Florence in 2014. A year earlier, when his links to 'Ndrangheta had not yet emerged, Pisano was the victim of a kalashnikov ambush in which he was seriously hurt.