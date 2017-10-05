Gioia Tauro

Ex-mayor among 7 arrested in 'Ndrangheta probe (3)

Piromalli allegedly had hands on waste-energy incinerator works

Ex-mayor among 7 arrested in 'Ndrangheta probe (3)

Gioia Tauro, October 5 - The former mayor of a Calabrian town was among seven people arrested on Thursday in relation to a probe into the Piromalli clan of the 'Ndrangheta mafia. Investigators believe that the clan had its hands on contracts related to the waste-to-energy incinerator and purifier in the city of Gioia Tauro. Rocco La Valle, the mayor of Villa San Giovanni from 2010 to 2015, is among the suspects. Among those under investigation in the probe is a police inspector currently working in Florence. She is the wife of Giuseppe Pisano, a businessman thought to be one of the Mob's "reference points", police said. The woman asked for, and obtained a transfer from Palmì in Calabria to Florence in 2014. A year earlier, when his links to 'Ndrangheta had not yet emerged, Pisano was the victim of a kalashnikov ambush in which he was seriously hurt.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Aereo a bassa quota, paura in città

Aerei a bassa quota, era l'apertura della festa della marineria

di Domenico Bertè

Pensioni d'invalidità, in Calabria deciderà l'Inps

Pensioni d'invalidità, in Calabria deciderà l'Inps

di Betty Calabretta

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

Frode fiscale, arrestato commercialista

di Rosario Pasciuto

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Ritrovato il tabaccaio scomparso

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Op. Metauros, ecco i nomi dei fermati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33