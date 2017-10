TAR orders Rieti mayoral recount (2)

Rome, October 5 - The Lazio regional administrative court on Thursday ordered a recount in the mayoral contest in the Lazio city of Rieti, won by the centre-right candidate by just 99 votes. The TAR upheld an appeal from centre-left candidate and former Rieti mayor Simone Petrangeli, against Antonio Cicchetti's victory. In the June elections the centre right fared better than the centre left across Italy.