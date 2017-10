Trade unions fundamental to democracy - Boldrini (2)

Rome, October 5 - Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini said Thursday "the role of the trade union is fundamental in democracy". She said "I do not know a democracy without trade unions, where there are trade unions there is democracy". Boldrini said "this is not clear to some people, or they have forgotten it", referring to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) which recently vowed to cut union power. Boldrini said the trade unions were "on the side of the weakest and of legality". photo: Susanna Camusso, leader of Italy's biggest and most leftwing union, the CGIL