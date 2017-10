Geronzi, Cragnotti terms shd be cut - Cassation prosecutor (2)

Rome, october 5 - The sentences for the Cirio crash of former Banca di Roma chief Cesare Geronzi and former Lazio boss Sergio Cragnotti should be cut, Cassation Court prosecutor-general Nando Iacoviello said Thursday. Geronzi got four years on appeal two years ago and Cragnotti eight years and eight months. In particular, Iacoviello said, Geronzi should be cleared of wrongdoing in the Eurolat case. photo: Cragnotti in 1990