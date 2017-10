Down's girl fostered to single man in Naples (2)

Naples, October 5 - An unwanted newborn girl with Down's Syndrome has been fostered out to a single man after seven families at the top of the foster-child reception rankings refused her, Naples daily Il Mattino reported Wednesday. It is illegal for singles to foster kids in Italy, unless they are affected by a serious handicap, the newspaper noted. It is illegal for singles to adopt any kind of children. Ex-premier and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said he hoped the case would "open up a debate on Down's children in Italy." He said he was the uncle and godfather of a Down's girl, Maria, who "is a gift to her family".