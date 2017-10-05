Rome

Cleared the air with Calenda says Raggi (3)

Key financial meeting will go ahead Oct 17

Rome, October 5 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said after meeting Industry Minister Carlo Calenda in Rome that she had "cleared the air" and a key financial meeting for the Italian capital's economic woes on October 17 would now go ahead as planned. Earlier Raggi had voiced confidence the meeting would be a success despite a verbal tussle between the two on Wednesday. Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), has called on Calenda to give her more spending powers to deal with the Italian capital's endemic woes. Calenda hit back Wednesday, saying the situation was "ridiculous" as he had been trying to arrange a meeting with Raggi for days, and he gave her a 48-hour ultimatum for the encounter. "No one cares about controversy, Rome doesn't and neither do the Romans," Raggi said. "What we are interested in is the fact that the talks will take place. I will definitely meet the minister today. "It's a great opportunity for Rome and we are all ready". Raggi has said she was invoking more powers under the Roma Capitale accord with central government. She has been casting around for more cash to repair pot-holed streets, clear up rubbish and improve public transport. Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), was elected with a sweeping mandate to become Rome's first woman mayor in June 2016. She has been beset with trash and bus troubles and appointments probes. Her indictment is currently being sought on falsehood charges in an appointment case but a more serious charge of abuse of office has been dropped.

