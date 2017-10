FCA strong prospects says Elkann (3)

Turin, October 5 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has "strong prospects" and the management is fully committed to boosting the group, FCA president and president of Agnelli holding company EXOR John Elkann said Thursday. He added that FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne would stay with EXOR even after he plans to leave the FCA helm in 2019. There are "strong candidates" to take Marchionne's place at FCA, Elkann said. Elkann also said that there were no plans to sell any of Turin-based soccer club Juventus.