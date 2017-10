School heads to be paid like civil-service managers - budget (2)

Rome, October 5 - One of the aims of the 2018 budget is to raise the salaries of school principals so they are paid at least as much as civil-service managers, sources said Thursday. More incentives for productivity are also being studies, Economy Undersecretary Tera Bellanova said. Mezzogiorno Minister Claudio De Vincenti said another of the budget's goals was to give 100% tax breaks on job hires in the south of Italy.